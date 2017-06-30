Dog Parade set to march through West Town July 29

The Pride Parade isn’t the only thing hitting the streets of Chicago this summer:

On July 29, West Town will be hosting a dog parade, where Chicagoans are encouraged to express their “community-wide pet pride.”

According to DNAinfo, “Pet Pride” is all a result of work of organizers from the Smith Park Advisory Council.

The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m., starting at 1800 W. Rice St. and ending at 650 N. Campbell Ave. in West Town’s Smith Park – a 1.1 mile route.

After the pet parade, family and animal-friendly activities will be hosted, along with several vendors appearing for the turnout in Smith Park.

Participating dog owners are encouraged to arrive at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the parade, and all dogs looking to participate must be vaccinated and prepared with veterinary information, as well as a city of Chicago registration number.

Marching in the event is free for the animal lovers of Chicago, so grab your poodles, huskies and mutts and head down to the parade to show the community how much pride you have in your pet.

