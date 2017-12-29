The Chicago staple for best donuts hands down [in my humble opinion] Glazed and Infused are closing its doors.

The eclectic chain that started five years ago is closing all its locations. The Lincoln Park, Fulton Market, and the Loop locations have already closed and the River North shop will close on Sunday, New Year’s Eve.





Known for raising the bar in the pastry world, with their pick-up window in Wicker Park [now closed] and their quirky, fun flavors and combinations — Glazed and Infused will leave a hole in the center of our gooey hearts.

On Tuesday, employees of the doughnut franchise were let go without any warning at all — immediately after Christmas Day, according to the Eater. Customers were sent the following message on Thursday morning from a representative: “Thank you for five years of incredible support, unfortunately Glazed and Infused is permanently closed.”

According to the Eater, Harris in a statement did not specify why exactly he is closing but only that he is focusing on his other brands.

“After five wonderful years as Chicago’s beloved doughnut concept I have made the decision to close Glazed and Infused. I appreciate all love and support our customers have given us over the years. I’ve decided to focus on my existing full-service restaurant brands and look forward to developing new concepts in the future.”

After a lawsuit with Jimmy Bannos Jr. and Sr. as well as Tony Mantuano, Harris split from The Purple Pig. Harris is also behind Fat Rosie’s Taco and Tequila Bar in Frankfort, according to the Eater.