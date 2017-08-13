Down from its purchase price 12 years ago, longtime Chicago meteorologist Jerry Taft is selling his Lemont home

Longtime Chicago meteorologist Jerry Taft is selling his home in Lemont – for $100,000 less than his purchase price 12 years ago.

RELATED: Chicago real estate isn’t cheap, and this list of the most expensive homes sold so far this year prove it

Located in the Ruffled Feathers Golf Club community, Taft and his wife purchased the six-bedroom home in 2005 for $1.6 million, and according to the Chicago Tribune, the property is currently listed on the market for $1.5 mil.

The meteorologist with ABC 7 News and his wife moved from another house in the same neighborhood and sold the residence in 2013 after the economic downturn passed.





A 33-year veteran of the ABC 7 team, Taft appears on the 6:00 p.m. newscast.

RELATED: For a cool $1.1 mil, a priceless piece of Chicago history can be yours

Elite Street: ABC 7 weatherman Jerry Taft lists Lemont home for $1.5 million. https://t.co/nefdqsdr0Z pic.twitter.com/DPQmZ7YQdV — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 10, 2017

Before his career on screen, Taft was a member of the U.S. Air Force and certified by the American Meteorological Society.