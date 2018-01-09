If you are tired of sitting on the bench and rip-roaring-ready to go after your dreams —now is your chance to plaaaaay baaaall!





Okay, not quite. But if you ARE interested in working front-office, out on the ballpark or in sales, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs have plenty of opportunities on their website. There are a variety of jobs for those looking for either full or part-time.

If you are seeking an office gig, most are full-time positions that request a college degree with at least five years experience. The Wrigley Field jobs are part-time positions that suggest 1-2 years of similar experience as well as a high school diploma or GED, according to the news outlet.

The Sun-Times report that the Cubs are seeking one person to fill a sales position and in regards to the account executive as well as corporate partnership positions — those particular opportunities require a four-year business degree from an accredited university and at least four years of sales experience.

To see the office-jobs, click here. To view the Wrigley Field Opportunities, click here.