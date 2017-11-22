Menu
At a Church’s Chicken restaurant in West Garfield Park, a 49-year-old man died and another man was injured after a drive-by shooting.


Police said the shooting happened at the Church’s Chicken on Madison and Pulaski around 5 p.m. Monday.

RELATED: 4 killed and 31 others injured in Chicago shootings this weekend

The 49-year-old man was killed when someone opened fired from a passing car. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man, 26, was shot in the leg and also taken to Stroger. He is in stable condition. Officials said he was the intended target. He was shot while inside the restaurant.

RELATED: Terrifying Facebook Live video catches a fatal Chicago shooting that ended a toddler’s life

Residents and employees at nearby businesses said gang activity has long been a problem in their neighborhood and the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Witnesses said people scattered as the shots were fired–both from the restaurant and a nearby bus stop. No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

A drive-by shooting at West Side restaurant leaves 1 injured and 1 dead Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
