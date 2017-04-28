Drivers familiar with the congested lanes on the Tri-State tollway will soon get relief

Chicagoans who frequent the congested lanes of the central Tri-State can expect construction for the $4 billion expansion which officials say will not be funded with tax money or tolls.

While construction for the expansion is not expected to start until 2021, the Illinois Tollway Board has approved the plans to expand the road. Construction is expected to run for 4 years following planning and design work to add lanes to the road.

The expansion will also provide a wider inner median and is expected to improve interchanges at 290 and I-55, according to WGN. “Flex lanes” for emergency vehicles will be added on the inside shoulders as well as an additional lane for all vehicles going in either direction.





The expansion was approved on Thursday after officials heard mostly positive feedback from the public, according to the Chicago Tribune. The project will expand the 22 mile stretch from Balmoral Ave. in Rosemont to 95th St. in Bridgeview.

Officials say this massive project can be paid for by improving toll collection rather than increasing the already existing tolls.

“We are happy to say that we are able to make these upgrades, to give this congestion relief, to fix these intersections, without any increase in tolls,” Tollway Board Chairman Bob Schillerstrom told the Chicago Tribune.

Construction of the tollway is expected to create an estimated 43,000 jobs and Aimee Lee, the Tollway’s senior manager of strategic planning and programming, expects the expansion to pay for itself once completed, according to the Chicago Tribune.

While much of the public opinion was positive, there are still concerns and it is unknown how many homes and businesses could be displaced with the expansion. Regardless, the expansion is estimated to save the average commuter 240 hours a year.