Early morning fire kills 1, displaces 26 in Chicago

More than two dozen Chicagoans werere displaced from their Lawndale homes after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

The fire, which blazed on South Drake Avenue, forced out 15 adults and 11 children from two different homes, according to the fire department.

An abandoned structure and two occupied buildings were affected.

One person was killed.

An adult man victim was found in the abandoned building, where officials are saying the fire began, as reported by WGN.





The American Red Cross was on the scene “providing emotional support, comfort, and helping them to address immediate needs and determine next steps,” the organization posted on social media.

