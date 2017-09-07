An East Chicago post office explosion leaves one pregnant worker injured — now the FBI has questions

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an explosion at an East Chicago, Indiana post office. The explosion took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Local acting fire chief Francisco Mendez believes the explosion came from a pipe bomb in a package.

According to ABC 7, the post office as closed at the time of the explosion and only two people were working inside. One of those employees was a newly hired pregnant woman who was injured by the explosion and taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Rahm just banned Trump from Chicago and things just got huge





She is said to have suffered “minor injuries.”

Following the explosion, two bomb sniffing dogs with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were brought in.

The FBI and the ATF both were on the scene after the incident.

RELATED: Chicago Humanities Festival announces full fall lineup and it is stacked

One local resident expressed fear after the explosion.

“A bomb? That’s really scary. It make you wonder if it was a terror – a terrorist attack,” a local resident told ABC 7.