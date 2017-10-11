Eddie Vedder hung out at Murphy’s Bleachers despite rain because he’s that cool

During Game 4 of the NLDS – though it was washed out – The Cubs celebrity front was still rockin’ as Eddie Vedder was spotted hanging across the street on Murphy’s Bleachers rooftop.

According to Chicago Tribune reporter, Paul Sullivan, he spotted Vedder hanging alongside former Blackhawks star Chris Chelios and fellow NHLer Brett Hull.

Vedder is partying with a Cheli, Brett Hull and friends on Murphy's roof. pic.twitter.com/97lEN095Nf — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017

RELATED: This Cubs memorabilia collection has every single Cubs baseball card since 1887

Despite the poor weather, Vedder obliged and provided entertainment as he started to toss guitar picks to fans in the bleachers and on Sheffield Ave.





Eddie Vedder throwing guitar pick to Cubs fan in bleachers pic.twitter.com/n8yTNM1AXE — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017

Vedder even signed a baseball for a fan…now that’s a champion right there!

This dude threw Eddie Vedder a ball from Wrigley to @murphysbleacher Eddie signed and threw it back pic.twitter.com/vdrG36Eh7z — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) October 10, 2017

RELATED: Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder spontaneously jam out on a sidewalk after a Cubs game