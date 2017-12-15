On a Thursday at Rush University Medical Center —“Tommy the Real Elf” paid a visit pediatric patients and their families to spread Christmas cheer.





After being told by friends he looked like a real-life Elf on the Shelf, Tommy decided to start dressing up like one to give back, according to a WGN report.

“You can’t take life too seriously. Got to have a sense of humor and a candy cane,” Holl told the news outlet.

Holl – who is also a cancer survivor treated at Rush – walked through the hospital’s halls bringing smiles to pediatric patients and their families according to WGN.

“I know what they’re going through – I’ve gone through similar situation,” Holl said to the news outlet. “To be able to visit them and put a little smile on their face… it really is a big deal.”

Dr. Christina Chen, Pediatric Hospitalist, says the visits are nicest for the children who are confined to their rooms, according to WGN.

“[It’s] nice to bring Christmas spirit to them while they’re here,” Dr. Chen told the news outlet.

