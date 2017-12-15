Menu
In March, Chicago is rolling out municipal IDs to become available
On a Thursday at Rush University Medical Center —“Tommy the Real Elf” paid a visit pediatric patients and their families to spread Christmas cheer.


After being told by friends he looked like a real-life Elf on the Shelf, Tommy decided to start dressing up like one to give back, according to a WGN report.

“You can’t take life too seriously. Got to have a sense of humor and a candy cane,” Holl told the news outlet.

Holl – who is also a cancer survivor treated at Rush – walked through the hospital’s halls bringing smiles to pediatric patients and their families according to WGN.

“I know what they’re going through – I’ve gone through similar situation,” Holl said to the news outlet. “To be able to visit them and put a little smile on their face… it really is a big deal.”

Dr. Christina Chen, Pediatric Hospitalist, says the visits are nicest for the children who are confined to their rooms, according to WGN.

“[It’s] nice to bring Christmas spirit to them while they’re here,” Dr. Chen told the news outlet.

To follow The Real Elf’s spreading of Christmas cheer, follow him below!

https://www.facebook.com/TheRealElf/?pnref=lhc

21 year old shot dead in Target parking lot on the Southwest Side
21 year old shot dead in Target parking lot on the Southwest Side

Get ready to live at the movies, Regal Cinemas is now serving Cheetos popcorn
Get ready to live at the movies, Regal Cinemas is now serving Cheetos popcorn

Rock n Roll McDonald’s to lose music theme, remodeled to regular look
Rock n Roll McDonald’s to lose music theme, remodeled to regular look

