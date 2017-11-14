Menu
conrad Read this Next

You can book this downtown hotel for $11.14 a night...but you gotta act NOW!
Advertisement

A Chicago preservation group wants the Chicago home where Emmett Till once lived to receive a landmark status.

According to a city report, it notes the boy and his mother moved into the apartment in 1953 at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Avenue.


RELATED: Extremely unsettling wax statue of Lady Gaga is giving people nightmares

The two-flat, red brick home was Till’s before he traveled to Mississippi in 1955, where he was brutally killed.

Till’s killing sparked outrage and galvanized the civil rights movement.

The group – Preservation Chicago – has proposed the idea to city officials, according to the Chicago Tribune. To get the designation, the building has to meet criteria and get City Council approval.

RELATED: Chicago man arrested after vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park

Having this landmark status would protect the building from demolition and/or any major changes.

Currently, renters inhabit the apartment. Owner Brahmananda Bandela, says he was unaware of the property’s history and is interested in making sure the building is will commemorate Till in some way.

To learn more about Emmett Till’s legacy, click here.

Emmett Till’s Chicago home to be possible landmark Image Via blackyouthproject.com
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon’s mother who were “fast friends” in life

Carson Daly pays tribute to his mother and Jimmy Fallon’s mother who were “fast friends” in life

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Swedish meatballs aren’t really Thanksgiving food — but for Tyson, we made an exception

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump’s White House — here’s how it went down

Roy Moore just lost a big vote of confidence from Trump’s White House — here’s how it went down

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

Homeless man returns $10,000 check to woman who lost it

5-year-old genius makes “elephant toothpaste” in fun, kid-friendly experiment

5-year-old genius makes “elephant toothpaste” in fun, kid-friendly experiment

Stories You Might Like

You can book this downtown hotel for $11.14 a night…but you gotta act NOW!
Rare Chicago

You can book this downtown hotel for $11.14 a night…but you gotta act NOW!

,
Fake money is being passed around the Chicago-area
Rare Chicago

Fake money is being passed around the Chicago-area

,
Guy abandons dog for 30 minutes and flips out when owners confront him
Rare Chicago

Guy abandons dog for 30 minutes and flips out when owners confront him

,
Billy Murray proves to be the coolest person ever yet again surprising concert goers with free tickets
Rare Chicago

Billy Murray proves to be the coolest person ever yet again surprising concert goers with free tickets

,
Advertisement