A Chicago preservation group wants the Chicago home where Emmett Till once lived to receive a landmark status.

According to a city report, it notes the boy and his mother moved into the apartment in 1953 at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Avenue.





The two-flat, red brick home was Till’s before he traveled to Mississippi in 1955, where he was brutally killed.

Till’s killing sparked outrage and galvanized the civil rights movement.

The group – Preservation Chicago – has proposed the idea to city officials, according to the Chicago Tribune. To get the designation, the building has to meet criteria and get City Council approval.

Having this landmark status would protect the building from demolition and/or any major changes.

Currently, renters inhabit the apartment. Owner Brahmananda Bandela, says he was unaware of the property’s history and is interested in making sure the building is will commemorate Till in some way.

To learn more about Emmett Till’s legacy, click here.