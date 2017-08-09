Even though you’re still recovering, plans for Lolla 2018 are underway once again

Good news: we’re less than a year away from the next Lollapalooza festival!
Bad news: we’re still recovering from this weekend.
The 4-day music festival will return to Grant Park next year on August 2-5, 2018.
Can’t wait that long? VIP and Platinum tickets are already on sale.
Click here for more information and to purchase your 2018 packet.
