Even though you’re still recovering, plans for Lolla 2018 are underway once again
Photo by Steve C. Mitchell/Invision/AP
Rare Chicago

Good news: we’re less than a year away from the next Lollapalooza festival!

Bad news: we’re still recovering from this weekend.

The 4-day music festival will return to Grant Park next year on August 2-5, 2018.

Chicago, thank you SO much for another incredible year. #Lolla returns to Grant Park August 2-5, 2018!

Can’t wait that long? VIP and Platinum tickets are already on sale.

Click here for more information and to purchase your 2018 packet.


