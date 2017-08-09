Even though you’re still recovering, plans for Lolla 2018 are underway once again

Good news: we’re less than a year away from the next Lollapalooza festival!

Bad news: we’re still recovering from this weekend.

The 4-day music festival will return to Grant Park next year on August 2-5, 2018.

Chicago, thank you SO much for another incredible year. #Lolla returns to Grant Park August 2-5, 2018! A post shared by lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Can’t wait that long? VIP and Platinum tickets are already on sale.

Ready to do it all over again? VIP & Platinum Tickets for #Lolla 2018 are available NOW! Click the link in our profile for details. #GoVIP A post shared by lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Click here for more information and to purchase your 2018 packet.





