Ever wonder what collects at the bottom of Buckingham Fountain?

Buckingham Fountain spews millions of gallons of clean water a day, but it doesn’t wake up like that.

It takes a lot to get the fountain ready for its daily job as one of Chicago’s top attractions, and a whole team of engineers to keep it in good shape according to a feature on the fountain by the Associated Press.

The daily routine starts at 6 a.m., with skimming debris off the top of the water and cleaning out the inner basins.

“We remove tons of seagull feathers from the fountain,” said the assistant chief engineer for the Chicago Park District Erik Kelman, “and chicken bones that they pick up from the festivals and bring into the fountain to eat.”

The fountain can be enjoyed by the public spring through fall, with exact dates available on the Chicago Park District’s website.