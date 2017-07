Everything happening in Chicago, July 19th-July 23rd

Can you believe it’s already the third week of July??

It’s time to get out there for a free movie in the park, free tour, and some Jazzin’ at the Shedd!

Here are some fun things happening in Chicago this week:

Wednesday, July 19th:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m.





GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Vengo Volviendo” (NR) at Dvork Park (1119 W. Cullerton St.)at 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Finding Dory” at Blackhawk Park (2318 N Lavergne Ave) at 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Secret Life of Pets” at La Pollette Park (1333 N. Laramie Ave) at 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, July 20th:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

ALDER AFTER DARK: 6:30pm-10:30pm

SUMMER MUSIC: Drive-By Truckers | Honeysuckle at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-10pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Zootopia” at Simons Park (1640 N. Drake Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Wicker Man” at Wicker Park (1425 N. Damen Avenue) at 8:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The Secret Life of Pets”at Senka Park (656 S. St. Louis Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Monster Trucks” at Bessemer Park (8930 S Muskegon Ave), 8:30pm

Friday, July 21st:

ART FEST MICHIGAN AVE- Pioneer Court, 10am-5pm

TASTE OF RIVER NORTH- W Erie St & N Kingsbury St, 5pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL a Broadway Romance, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Zootopia’ at Ronan Park (3000 W. Argyle St.) 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘The Sandlot’ at Kilbourn Park (3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.) at 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Trolls’ at Kelly Park (2725 W. 41st St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “The LEGO Movie’ at Independence Park (3945 N. Springfield Ave. ), 8:30pm

Saturday, July 22nd:

ART FEST MICHIGAN AVE- Pioneer Court, 10am-5pm

FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm

CRAFT BEER FESTIVALN Sheffield Ave & W Webster Ave, 12pm-10pm

SHEFFIELD GARDEN WALK & FESTIVAL Sheffield Garden Walk & Festival, N Sheffield Ave & W Webster Ave, 12-10pm

TASTE OF RIVER NORTH at W Erie St & N Kingsbury S, 12pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL, A Broadway Romance, Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” at Gross Park (2708 W. Lawrence Ave), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “The Magnificent Seven” at Dawes Park (8052 S. Damen Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Bosley Playground Park (3044 S Bonfield St.), 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.



Sunday, July 23rd:

ART FEST MICHIGAN AVE- Pioneer Court, 10am-5pm

TASTE OF RIVER NORTH at W Erie St & N Kingsbury S, 11am-8pm

CRAFT BEER FESTIVALN Sheffield Ave & W Webster Ave, 12pm-10pm

SHEFFIELD GARDEN WALK & FESTIVAL Sheffield Garden Walk & Festival, N Sheffield Ave & W Webster Ave, 12-10pm

FREE ADMISSION: DuSable Museum of African American History (740 East 56th Place), 12-5 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Arrival” at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Kung Fu Panda 3″ at 1820 W. Granville Ave., 8:15pm