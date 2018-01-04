A woman of 27-years-old was on Facebook Live when she was shot in the arm in the Washington Park after she got into an argument with another woman.





According to WGN, police reported the woman was shot in the Parkway Gardens housing project in the 6400 block of South Calumet around 3 p.m. on Tuesday by a woman she allegedly knows. According to the news outlet, the victim was recording on Facebook Live when she got into an argument with another woman who was sitting in a car.

The news outlet reports that in the video – the woman is sitting in the car with a couple of other people, holding a handgun. WGN reports that the two women were insulting each other before shots were fired and the victim was hit in the arm.

In the video, the actual shooting is not visible but according to the news outlet, the police confirmed the authenticity of the footage to WGN.

Investigators are currently attempting down the alleged shooter, according to the news outlet.

According to WGN, the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital. Her condition at the time was stable.