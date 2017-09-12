Facebook Live video may contain answers in death of Kenneka Jenkins

A new video has surfaced that may hold the answer to who is responsible for the death of Kenneka Jenkins.

RELATED: A heartbreaking conclusion for a missing Chicago woman last seen at a hotel party in Rosemont

This tragic story began on Friday September 8th when Jenkins left her West Side home to go to a party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, near O’Hare airport.

The 19-year-old’s mother, Tereasa Martin, received a phone call at around 4 AM on Saturday that Jenkins could not be located by her friends.





Martin arrived at the hotel by 5 AM, but without a missing person’s report the hotel refused to begin a search. It wasn’t until at least 3 PM later that day that police began to investigate.

Jenkins was found at 12:48 AM on Sunday morning in a walk-in freezer. According to police, Jenkins “was inebriated and likely stumbled into the freezer, which was not being used to store food, on her own.”

But after the stories and alibis of those who were with Jenkins that night continue to change, Martin is contesting the police report that her daughter did this to herself, not to mention that if Jenkins was as drink as police say she was, there would be no way for her to open a heavy freezer door.

A Facebook Live video posted in the early hours of Saturday may have some clues for police to continue their investigation.

The video has been viewed over 4 million times. It shows a woman sitting on a bed wearing sunglasses and according to Newsweek, “some have suggested that Jenkins can be seen sitting on a bed in the reflection of the woman’s sunglasses.”

Police have used the photo to identify other party-goers in questioning and are reviewing other social media. The story continues to grow on social media with the hashtag #KennekaJenkins with many demanding answers and justice for her death.

RELATED: 19-year-old man was driving erratically and crashed into a police car

A medical examiner has not released a toxicology report and police have not revealed if there were any signs of trauma.