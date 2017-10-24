There’s a Facebook event to “Windex the Bean” and we are so going

People [and the internet] are the best.

And also the weirdest.

In a Facebook event created by Stephanie Reid, titled “Windex the Bean,” Reid urges people to do just that.

RELATED: Thousands plan to scream like Goku at the Chicago Bean

The description reads: The Bean is dirty.

Of the 1,400 who have responded that they will attend, some had some strong thoughts and feelings about the idea.

RELATED: Creator of “The Bean” takes a selfie in front of his creation for first time





“SMH. The bean washes itself every time it rains. It does not want to be cleaned like a child, it’s grown. Just the occasional sacrifice” – said, Esteban Cortez.

Jason Combs posted, “Flying in from Atlanta for this. Will bring my Windex in a TSA approved bottle.”

So are you coming?! The cleaning starts on November 15 at 23:05 at 1 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60602. BE[an] there.