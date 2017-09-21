Five fall things you can do in Chicago this weekend

Fall is in the air and we have five things you can do this coming weekend to ‘fall’ into fun!

5. Watch the Classics

AstonRep Theater is putting on a rendition of George Orwell’s novel “1984” through October 8th at the Raven Theater and whether you’ve read the book or not, this classic is timely, relevant and will keep you up late this weekend. $20. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com

4. Apples All Day

Though hay-rides and pumpkin patches may not be a thing we can enjoy yet in the Windy City but the Apple Festival is one you can! The Apple Festival in Long Grove gives all the chance to fall it up with the classic fruit. The fest features local food, live music and apple in all types of forms from fudge to popcorn. So what are you waiting for?! Keep the doctor away for $5 and enjoy the three-day festival (11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday) longgrove.org





3. Fired up for fall festivities

Fall in Chi features some of the best food and drink festivals around and Fire-tober Fest is no exception. The fest kicks off at Joe’s Bar and is sponsored by the Chicago Fire soccer club, featuring local food and drink from Half Acre, Revolution, Temperance and more. Plus, raffles + other fun activities are happening from noon to 3 p.m. and sorry kids, but this party is 21+ only. Tickets are $50-60 and you can purchase them here: eventbrite.com

2. Everybody’s Partyin’ For The Weekend

Feel like a kid again at Prime Time: Off Rack, an after-hours party of fashion, food and other artwork presented by the Museum of Contemporary Art from 7-11 p.m. The entire museum will be open including the Takashi Murakami exhibit – which only has two days left and did we mention there will be rapper/dance rLe1F, a live design competition from New York fashion collaborative House of Deihl AND drinks?! To get your party on its $20 advance, $25 door and you can buy tickets here: mcachicago.org

1. Margaret Cho takes on Chi’

Margaret Cho is one of the hottest stand-up comics on screen and on stage – she continues to make waves as an Asian-American female who’s material is unapologetic and sharply funny. Snag a seat on Saturday at The Chicago Theatre (175 N. State St.). $29.50-$59..50. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.