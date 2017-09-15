Fall Out Boy is cooking up something sweet and giving back to Chicago in a HUGE way

Everyone’s favorite, Fall Out Boy, announced their charity – Fall Out Boy Fund, the band’s way of giving back to the people of Chicago. They are providing 20,000 Chicago kids with organic gardening kits as well as food education together with Back To The Roots.

And it’s only the beginning for Fall Out Boy’s good will. They will also be honoring a local Champion on each date of their ‘M A N I A’ tour.

RELATED: What did y’all think about Thomas Rhett’s CMA Awards performance with Fall Out Boy?





It is said they will be “Kind, generous, brave people who are helping change the world for the better.”

“We want to celebrate people that exemplify kindness, bravery, generosity, and every thing else that brings goodness to the forefront.”

“Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to their local show, and will be honored during the set (you’ll even get a shoutout on our Instagram). BUT the best part is, we’ll be making a donation in the winner’s name to the charity of their choice via the Fall Out Boy Fund.”

RELATED: Chance the Rapper is cooking up another donation for CPS in a delicious way

You can nominate potential Champions here. You have to post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion telling the band why someone should be the city’s champion, which local charity they would like to support and why.

To nominate potential Champions, you can visit here. You must post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion telling the band why someone should be the city’s champion, which local charity they would like to support and why.

Earlier this week, they dropped a new song, ‘Last Of The Real Ones’ and it’s pretty cool, just like them.