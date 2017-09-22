“Family Matters” Chicago house will soon be torn down, so check it out while you still can!

It looks like we will be losing a Chicago icon shortly. The “Family Matters” house that you see above in the opening credits scene is going to be torn down soon.

It’s located at 1516 W. Wrightwood, and is the place where the Winslow family lived and made all those memories. It’s the house that Steve Urkel uttered the words:

DNA Info reports that the home was approved for demo this past Tuesday. They will be building a 3 unit condo on the property. Coldwell Banker’s Lissa Weinstein told DNA Info that renovating the home “wasn’t a viable option” for the homeowners, but they will be hanging photos of the original house and cast of the show in the new units.





My question is will that bring the house’s ghosts to life? Only time will tell…