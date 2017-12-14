In July of 2013, a horrific homicide took place on the West Side, with 8-year-old Gizzell Ford’s death caused by “strangulation and injuries from multiple blunt trauma due to child abuse and child neglect.” But original reports didn’t reveal how tragic this story goes.





Her nickname was Gizzy. She was a spelling bee champion. She kept a journal, where she talked about her love of reading and jumping rope, but there were also hints that things weren’t right at home: “I know if I be good and do everything I’m told I won’t have to do punishments,” she wrote. Her formerly neat handwriting was becoming barely legible towards the end of the journal.

According to the Tribune, “Gizzell was found dead in her grandmother’s trash-strewn, vermin-infested apartment in Austin. She had been beaten and strangled. Her hands and ankles showed signs of having been bound; an electrical wire was found wrapped around the bottom of a bedpost. There was a gaping wound in the back of her head infested with maggots.”

There was also video footage shot by her bedridden father showing her mouth stuffed with socks or rags.

Earlier this year, the grandmother, Helen Ford, was convicted of murder; she is serving a life sentence. Her father died while in prison in August 2014 of a heart attack.

This week, a jury awarded $48 million to Gizzell’s family for medical negligence in a wrongful death lawsuit. Child-abuse pediatrician Dr. Norell Rosado was treating Gizzell in the weeks before her death. He was part of a team that also included a member from the Department of Children and Family Services.

According the Gizzell’s family, the doctor and his team didn’t take the necessary precautions to alert authorities, a step that may have saved the fourth-grader’s life.

Rosado denied these allegations at the trial, saying that her injuries were “nonspecific” and didn’t warrant any suspicion. Although he noticed injuries that are often the result of child abuse, he never asked Gizzell how she got them.

The jury decided that the family should be awarded this money as it will send a message to other health care professionals. “What happened to this little girl was really devastating and disturbing, so we took our role seriously,” one juror said. “Dr. Rosado failed to save her. He didn’t advocate for her. He didn’t protect her that day… It was like a green light for Helen Ford to do what she was going to do in the following weeks,” said another.

Pictures of the abuse were so intense that the trial had to be paused when one of the members of the jury began weeping uncontrollably.

Gizzell’s mother Sandra Mercado was in the courtroom wiping away her own tears when the verdict was announced. “We just wanted justice for Gizzell, and in our eyes we got it,” she said. “I just hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”