Chicago family asks neighborhood to redo Halloween for 3-year-old

A post on a community discussion site EveryBlock Thursday asked for some assistance in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood. A Chicago family’s son missed trick or treating and called upon neighbors to “re-do” Halloween for the three-year-old.

The Northwest Side residents requested that anyone who lives near the 5500 block of West Grace Street join in on a belated trick-or-treat session for a 3-year-old – Ryan. Ryan missed the actual Halloween celebration on Tuesday because he was admitted to the ICU, according to a friend of his family.

“He is home now and feeling better but he keeps asking his parents when he can go trick or treating. This is where you come in,” Portage Park resident Kathryn said.

She requested that anyone living in their neighborhood that planned to be home between 5 and 6 p.m. make their house (and their candy) available to “give Ryan a Halloween he will never forget.”

The odd request garnered dozens of comments on EveryBlock and various neighborhood Facebook groups, from both community members and well-wishers from afar.

“We know this is out of the ordinary but we truly hope you will help us help Ryan have the Halloween he missed,” Kathryn wrote. Ryan’s mother said Sunday afternoon that she wanted to recognize and thank the Portage Park community for helping her son to celebrate the holiday in such a special way.