Long gone are the days of craving a Portillo’s hot dog, but not wanting to leave the house as the chain announced they will begin offering a delivery service at 49 of their current locations across the country, beginning Tuesday.


Of those 49, all of the Chicago-area locations are included, according to Patch. In order to provide this service and begin delivering customer’s chocolate cake straight to their doors, Portillo’s has partnered with DoorDash which provides on-demand delivery services.

“It was important that we partner with a company that could support Portillo’s high-volume restaurants, especially through our lunch and dinner service,” Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey said in a statement announcing the delivery service Tuesday.” DoorDash gives us flexibility and reliability to give our customers the convenience they want and the quality they have come to expect from Portillo’s.”

Placing an order for your favorite Portillo’s treat can be done through either the Portillo’s or DoorDash website as well as through available apps. Coming right on time for those cold Chicago winters, most Portillo’s lovers no longer have to fight the frost to get satisfy their hunger with a Portillo’s treat, but two locations, the Normal and Rockford restaurants, will not yet offer this service.

Delivery will also be offered at select locations in Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Minneapolis and Portillo’s expands their customer satisfaction. No longer will you argue with yourself about putting on seven layers of clothes for that chocolate cake shake and bacon burger; instead, you’ll order from the comfort of your home, leaving everyone with a smile.

Samantha Malone About the author:
Sam is a a 19-year-old Chicago-based writer who spends her free time working on music. She is a passionate writer interested in entertainment. At any time of day, Sam can be found writing or working on her new music.
