Father kills his twin daughters and shoots his wife before calling 911 and killing himself

A father killed his twin daughters and shot his wife in the leg before turning the gun on himself, police said.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the horrific 911 calls made Friday by Randall Coffland, 48, and his wife, Anjum Coffland, 46, were released by police in the far western Chicago suburb of St. Charles.

RELATED: Joliet mom found dead in her home with kids after alleged murder-suicide

“I just shot and killed my two kids and I shot my wife, and I’m going to kill myself now,” Randall Coffland told a dispatcher.





He could also be heard telling his wife, “I want you to live and suffer like I did.”

The next 911 call came from Coffland’s wife.

RELATED: A police officer faces up to 20 years for shooting 2 teenagers

“Come here now! Oh, my God, my husband shot my kids!” Anjum said.

Police arrived to find Randall Coffland and his 16-year-old daughters, Brittany and Tiffany, dead. Anjum Coffland was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the Times reported.