Illinois father brutally murders children in sickening way before turning his violence on himself

In Bloomington, Illinois, authorities say a 33-year-old man hid his family’s cellphones, murdered his two children and intentionally set his house on fire before hanging himself.

On Wednesday, police identified the man as Eric Ringenberg. Officials identified the two boys only by their initials, 2-year-old CR and infant brother, RR.

RELATED: A crowded Chicago highway was the site of brutal murder-suicide, and things returned to normal at an alarmingly quick pace

In Bloomington reports, The Pantagraph says the 32-year-old mother, Pamela Ringenber, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Tuesday morning’s fire. And according to autopsies, the children were strangled to death.





The home was equipped with surveillance cameras which police say show Eric Ringenberg putting the cellphones in a kitchen cabinet then intentionally starting a fire in the basement after the children were killed.

RELATED: Ohio State student with Navy ties allegedly killed by Merchant Marine boyfriend in murder-suicide

The father then hung himself. Cameras also reveal that Pamela Ringenberg awoke to the sound of the smoke alarm and searched for her family and cellphone.

She sought help from neighbors and eventually fled the home. It was a tragedy no wife or mother should ever face and our thoughts are with her during this difficult time.