Field Museum is going to be replacing Sue the T.Rex with something even cooler!

Sue demands the attention of the Field Museum and has done so for years, but now the museum’s staple attraction will be moving upstairs to make way for something new.

The largest complete T. Rex skeleton, Sue will be moved to from her home in the Stanley Field Hall to a new exhibit being built just for her, keeping the skeleton as a focal piece for the museum while also changing things up, according to WGN.

Related: These Chicago museums are waiving admission costs to encourage learning

Replacing Sue in this move is the world’s largest dinosaur, the Titanosaur, which spans 122 feet long and is roughly two stories tall. Compared even to Sue, this dino skeleton is massive and is sure to attract the same attention she did upon entering the historic museum that so many Chicagoans find themselves wandering into.





A whopping three times the size of Sue, it’s no wonder the old star is being moved to her own exhibit to make way for something new that will demand the attention of anyone in the Field Museum. Found in South America in 2014, the Field Museum is eager to welcome the skeleton of this plant eater into their building.

Related: Chicagoans plan a night protest of this monument and street name dedicated to Mussolini’s famous ‘right-hand man’

Sue is moving up and making way for her larger companion but, even with the excitement of the Titanosaur, Chicago will not forget Sue as she receives her own exhibit which will be turning heads as well.