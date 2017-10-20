Fire on train after Cubs game adds insult to injury for fans

By now you’ve probably spilled out all your tears from the Cubs loss last night. But hopefully you weren’t on this Metra train after the game.

WGN reports that an electrical fire underneath one of the train cars forced passengers, many of which were Cubs fans heading home after their season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, to evacuate the train at around 11 PM last night.

RELATED: Did pitcher Jake Arrieta just play his last game for the Cubs?

There were around 400 passengers on the train at the time. They all had to wait almost an hour for another train to continue their journey.





One passenger interviewed was going all the way to Kenosha, WI.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. No injuries have been reported, as thankfully everyone seems to have dodged any harm (too soon?).