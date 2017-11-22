Menu
disabled parking spot Read this Next

New parking enforcements hit the streets for the holiday season
Advertisement

In 2015 fire departments across the country were called to over 1,700 homes for Thanksgiving- and it wasn’t to eat. According to CBS2 Chicago and the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for when most home cooking fires occur.


RELATED: Local fire departments to possibly charge for emergency services

Being a great civilian and following his honor code, Illinois state fire marshal, Matt Perez, is urging people to be safe in the kitchen this week. So he and the NFPA have teamed up to offer some fire safety tips we should all probably be following year-round anyway.

Matt first and foremost urges that everyone have a fire extinguisher in their home. As for the actual cooking, he suggests staying at home when the turkey is in the oven. By NO means leave your oven unattended and check on your bird often.

You’re also going to want to turn the pot handles inward over the stove. Make sure you also keep them out of reach from accidental bumps from the family klutz (AKA me) or pets. It may seem obvious but better be safe than sorry!

Matt would also advise to those using turkey fryers to keep a close eye on them, don’t leave it unattended, use them outside but keep them away from walls, trees, and off decks.

Stay at home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently. The NFPA has it’s own set of tips and regulations we should follow for the holiday and every other day in between.

• Keep the floor clear and electrical cords out of the way so there is less chance of tripping.

• Put a lid on stove top fires. Keep oven doors closed and turn off the heat, in case of fire.

• Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

RELATED: Fire on train after Cubs game adds insult to injury for fans

For those with a turkey fryer, here are some extra tips from the OSFM:

• Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before frying as frozen or wet turkeys can cause hot oil splatters.

• Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into oil. Turn the burner back on when the turkey is completely submerged.

• Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. If a fire occurs, call 911 immediately.

• Keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

Fire safety tips for Turkey day straight from the Illinois Fire Marshal Flickr/State Farm
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Three Evanston women come together to stop petty theft before Police even arrive
Rare Chicago

Three Evanston women come together to stop petty theft before Police even arrive

,
New parking enforcements hit the streets for the holiday season
Rare Chicago

New parking enforcements hit the streets for the holiday season

,
Midway reported worst American airport for your Thanksgiving travel
Rare Chicago

Midway reported worst American airport for your Thanksgiving travel

,
This former Chicago Bears player is a semifinalist for the Football Hall of Fame
Rare Chicago

This former Chicago Bears player is a semifinalist for the Football Hall of Fame

,
Advertisement