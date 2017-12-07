Attention donut-fans: Chicago’s staple Firecakes Donuts has a new location in Oak Park at 104 N. Maple Avenue and it opens…TODAY!





This new location comes with a few bonus announcements according to Eater Chicago: there will be two more locations coming to Chi-town! One will be at 205 W. Wacker Drive working together with the Wells Street Market food hall and the other at the United Center, the Eater reported.

RELATED: Two police officers say a Dunkin’ Donuts worker saw their badges and refused to serve them

Although there is yet to be a time frame set for the two new locations, one thing is for sure: fried chicken is coming to the Lincoln Park location in Spring of ’18, according to the Eater.

Jonathon Fox [owner of Firecakes Donuts] stated in a press release, “we want to keep the brand interesting and a big part of that is introducing new ways to enjoy donuts.”

RELATED: Dunkin’ Donuts employees saved a man who overdosed on heroin while his son waited outside

Donut-fanatics that visit the new Oak Park location will have access to all the Firecakes classics as well as a brand-spanking new chicken menu along with the usual fare, fresh-squeezed juices, and coffee from La Colombe, according to the publication. You can gawk at the tantalizing menu here.

And so you can write this down for your records [but mostly for myself] Firecakes Donuts at 104 N. Maple Avenue, opens at 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.