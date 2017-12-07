Menu
Obama Read this Next

Obama just compared Trump's era to that of Adolf Hitler's
Advertisement

Attention donut-fans: Chicago’s staple Firecakes Donuts has a new location in Oak Park at 104 N. Maple Avenue and it opens…TODAY!


This new location comes with a few bonus announcements according to Eater Chicago: there will be two more locations coming to Chi-town! One will be at 205 W. Wacker Drive working together with the Wells Street Market food hall and the other at the United Center, the Eater reported.

RELATED: Two police officers say a Dunkin’ Donuts worker saw their badges and refused to serve them

Although there is yet to be a time frame set for the two new locations, one thing is for sure: fried chicken is coming to the Lincoln Park location in Spring of ’18, according to the Eater.

Jonathon Fox [owner of Firecakes Donuts] stated in a press release, “we want to keep the brand interesting and a big part of that is introducing new ways to enjoy donuts.”

RELATED: Dunkin’ Donuts employees saved a man who overdosed on heroin while his son waited outside

Donut-fanatics that visit the new Oak Park location will have access to all the Firecakes classics as well as a brand-spanking new chicken menu along with the usual fare, fresh-squeezed juices, and coffee from La Colombe, according to the publication. You can gawk at the tantalizing menu here.

And so you can write this down for your records [but mostly for myself] Firecakes Donuts at 104 N. Maple Avenue, opens at 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Firecakes Donuts opens Oak Park location, announces two others Firecakes Donuts Instagram
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

7 quotes to jump-start your week

7 quotes to jump-start your week

Need some wisdom? These 9 quotes will do the trick

Need some wisdom? These 9 quotes will do the trick

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

7 quotes to get you through a rough time

7 quotes to get you through a rough time

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

Police officer shot in the hand after foot chase turned violent
Rare Chicago

Police officer shot in the hand after foot chase turned violent

,
Pop-Tarts tweet police about Illinois man who eats pastries wrong way
Rare Chicago

Pop-Tarts tweet police about Illinois man who eats pastries wrong way

,
Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s
Rare Chicago

Obama just compared Trump’s era to that of Adolf Hitler’s

,
Sugar Grove holiday sign causes discord between residents
Rare Chicago

Sugar Grove holiday sign causes discord between residents

,
Advertisement