Fisherman hooks human remains in Lincoln Park lagoon

While fishing in the Lincoln Park Lagoon, a fisherman pulled a duffle bag filled with human remains out of the murky water, contacting local authorities immediately.

Police were called to the lagoon at 11 a.m. with the man telling them he suspected the duffle bag was filled with human body parts, according to DNAinfo. Following the call, police sent Marine Unit divers into the lagoon for a search and discovered a second duffle bag, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli said police believe both bags contain remains from a single person and they are conducting a death investigation, crosschecking against missing persons reports for leads. The remains are currently being inspected by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Marine Units continued to search the lagoon and police sectioned off a portion of it as well as the parking lot west of the lagoon. There was high foot traffic in the area as families passed from the Lincoln Park Zoo for their Halloween festivities, but police kept information quite as they handled the situation.

As police continue to investigate the death, activities around the area appear to be unaffected by the investigation.