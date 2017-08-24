Fitness icon and South Side native found success after “hopelessness”

Fitness icon Brandon Carter inspired people to work towards a better life, through his company and his testimony.

Carter is the founder of Bro Labs, a company that promises consumers they’re getting a safe workout enhancement product that doesn’t cut corners to help them on their fitness journeys.

He’s also a Chicago South Side native and ex-drug dealer, he shared in an interview with on Leaders Create Leaders.

“What you hear about it is true. It’s a harsh environment,” Carter said in the interview. “There’s a lot of poverty, and it feels kind of hopeless.





“The worst part is the hopelessness.”

Carter said that an exchange-gone-wrong landed him in situation where he pulled a weapon at a child, and he knew that was not how he wanted to live.

“Maybe somebody’s watching who’s going through that right now,” host Gerard Adams commented.

You can be inspired by the full video. Leaders Create Leaders is a series hosted by Gerard Adams that’s “showcasing what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, what it means to be a millennial entrepreneur, and to highlight other modern day leaders and innovators around the globe.”