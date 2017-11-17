Chicago is well known for so many things, our food, our city, our culture, and our history. Though a lot of it may be “tarnished” to some with mob crime and illegal activities, for those of us with any passion for history, it is the perfect place for gangster-aficionados to geek out.





You may not find any wide advertisement of Chicago’s seedy past, in the sense of walking tours or any sort of dedication to these crime lords, but if you know your stuff you can be your very own tour guide to some seriously fascinating sites.

Holy Name Cathedral- River North:

This is a great place to begin… In the 1920’s two infamous murders happened right here. One of them even left physical evidence behind in the form of bullet marks near the church’s cornerstone. You can still clearly see them in the daylight. Across the street from the church, there was once a flower shop named Schofield’s. This was known as a “legitimate front” belonging to the North Side boss Dean O’Banion.

It then evolved into the headquarters for the North Side Gang, mob funerals helped keep the business afloat. On November 1924, O’Banion was shot by his rival Angela Genna inside Schofield’s after the two had a heated argument. Just two short years later in 1926, O’Banion’s lieutenant, Hymie Weiss, and several associates were making their way to Schofield’s when they were all also gunned down. Some bullets missed the targets and hit the church.

Shooting O’Banion was the mark that began a deadly five-year war between the North Side Gang and Al Capone’s Chicago Outfit. All of it ended with the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929. After visiting the cathedral you’ll want to go north towards Lincoln Park to visit the official site of the massacre. This is where Al Capone’s men, disguised as police officers, lined up seven members of the North Side Gang and shot them inside a garage. The actual building was torn down in the 1960’s and it is now a parking lot.

The Biograph Theater:

If you walk northwest from there, you will run into the Biograph Theater. Opening in 1914 this is one of Chicago’s landmarks, but it is also famous for being the site of John Dillinger’s death. Notorious bank robber John Dillinger met his maker on July 1934 when FBI agents shot him dead while exiting the theater.

Famously, Dillinger was the first Most Wanted criminal on the FBI’s roster. “Public Enemy Number One” Dillinger was found due the betrayal of Ana Cumpănaș, AKA “Woman in Red”. She informed the FBI of his plan to visit the theater to watch a gangster film Manhattan Melodrama, agents followed Dillinger into a nearby alley and shot him dead.

If you have time to spare, about an hour west of the city is the famous Mount Carmel Cemetery. Many notable gangsters were buried here, including Capone, O’Banion, Weiss, Frank Nitti, Vincent Drucci, and the Genna brothers.

Green Mill:

You can complete the tour by visiting The Green Mill in Uptown. The glamour and allure of this 1907 cocktail lounge and jazz club was one of Al Capone’s favorite speakeasy in the 1920s. Capone’s associate Jack “Machine Gun” McGurn, was a rumored part owner of the club at the time. This is where, in 1927, he stabbed and slashed singer Joe E. Lewis for considering an offer from a rival club. Underneath the bar there is a giant network of tunnels connecting different places where illegal booze was smuggled during the Prohibition era. They are reportedly still there, as is Capone’s favorite booth, which happens to have the best views of the back and front entrances.