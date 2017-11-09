Someone found fishing hooks in meat chunks at a dog park and this is just WRONG

Authorities say someone put nearly a dozen meatballs, filled with fish hooks, at a Florida dog park.

Rita Michelini’s dog, “Buddy,” found some of the meatballs on Tuesday while they were at the Bicentennial Dog Park in Ormond-By-The-Sea.

“I called for him to drop it. He dropped it immediately, and I went to check what it was.”





Rita continued.

“I was concerned. If ‘Buddy’ had ingested any of that, he would have gotten hooked somewhere inside of him,” Michelini said.

Rita then rushed “Buddy” to the Tomoka Farms Veterinarian Hospital.

It was there that Dr. Nick Avis said the dog did not swallow any of the half-inch hooks, and he’ll be just fine.