Prepare for the Foo Fighters to rock your world next summer

This summer get ready for everyone’s favorite band coming right here in Chicago….

THE FOO FIGHTERS!

Despite canceling a few shows over the weekend, the Foo Fighters are headed back in 2018.

One of Wrigley Field’s most popular performers, the Windy City welcomes them with open arms.

The next phase of their Concrete and Gold tour will come to Chicago next summer — July 29. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10 at cubs.com/foo.

Capital One cardholders’ pre-sale will begin Nov. 6.

