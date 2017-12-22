This week, tens of thousands of Illinois homes lost food stamp benefits due to issues with a state computer system will be restored by this week according to state officials.





According to a WGN report, the Illinois Department of Human Services of Human Services officials announced on Thursday benefits would be restored by the end of Friday.

Back in 2013, Illinois began using a new computer system to administer entitlement benefits which include food stamps.

The second phase of the process began in late October according to the news outlet.

Close to 40,000 homes lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in November, or more commonly named SNAP or food stamps, according to WGN.

According to a DHS spokeswoman, she reported about 5,000 who remain without the stamps should have them restored Friday — reported the news outlet.