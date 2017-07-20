For a cool $1.1 mil, a priceless piece of Chicago history can be yours
Handout
Rare Chicago

For a cool $1.1 mil, a priceless piece of Chicago history can be yours

Article will continue after advertisement

After being rented for the past 18 months, the only house in Elmhurst is for sale.

And its $1.1 million listing may be just the ‘Wright’ price:

The Prarie-style 5,500-square foot home, known as F.B. Henderson House, was designed by none other than Chicago’s visionary architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Henderson House sits atop a 0.52-acre lot and is complete with six bedrooms, four baths, three fireplaces, 80 feet of original stained glass, an octagonal library, wine cellar, English basement and outdoor terrace.

Handout

Handout

Although the asking price increased $150,000 since it last hit the market in 2015, listing agent Marilyn Fisher with L.W. Reedy real estate said the price could come down.

But act fast:

“It’s a big house,” Fisher said in an interview. “It’s going to take the right buyer.”

Module Voice Image
, Rare Editor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement