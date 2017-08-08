For those about to rock, we’ll see you at the Northbrook Library free concert event series later the month

Switching to our ears and giving our eyes a break, the Northbrook Public Library is hosting a free Rock Music Month series throughout August.

Fans waiting to hear songs, like “Gloria,” played as they was 50 years ago in the suburbs will get a second chance to relive their rocker days, with bands, like Jimy Sohns and the Shadows of Knight, participating in the month-long event.

Set to play Aug. 23 at 7:00 p.m., Jim Sohns and the Shadows of Knight are just one of the many performers set to fill the library with listeners in lieu of readers for a change.





Additionally, the library will host educational rock band, Future Hits, at noon on Aug. 26.

Geared toward preschoolers and primary school students with a focus on multilingual skills-building, the most educated rockers in the game are sure to bring fun – and knowledge – to all ages.

The best part?: They’re locals.

This four-person group, led by Matt Baron, a Chicago Public Schools teacher, says his band’s focus is on being fun and educational for the students.

Often described as a combination of “Yo La Tengo” and “The Velvet Underground,” during an interview, Baron said his band is, perhaps, most commonly known as the ‘Death Cab for Kindergarten.’

The library will also be screening the musical documentary, “Chuck Berry/Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll” at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 17, with a guided discussion of the film afterward.

Enthusiasts are further encouraged to attend the trivia night on Aug. 25, where teams of six will be able to compete for ultimate rock nerd bragging rights.

Whether Chicagoans know all the meanings, lyrics or songs, the Northbrook Public Library is making sure we don’t forget the joy music brings to the city thanks to the roots of our rocking past.