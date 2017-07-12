Former “American Idol” contestant got herself in a bit of trouble in Chicago this weekend and landed in jail

PALATINE, Ill. — A former contestant on “American Idol” has made news for being arrested at an Illinois bar.

WGN reported that Haley Reinhart, who was a contestant on season 10 of “American Idol,” is accused of hitting an employee at the Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill in Palatine, Illinois.

Reinhart, 26, placed third on the reality TV singing competition.

RELATED: Another famed musician might be joining the judges’ panel on “American Idol,” if producers of the show get their way

The incident happened Saturday morning, when Reinhart was with a group of people who were asked to leave the bar for knocking over a table, according to police.



