Former Blackhawks’ Niklas Hjalmarsoon posts goodbye photo that “sums up” his 10 years in Chicago

With the NHL season coming to an end in June, it also was the end of many players eras with different teams and different cities.

Although Chicago will be welcoming back players like Patrick Sharp and Brandan Saad, the city is also saying goodbye to some beloved players, like Niklas Hjalmarso.

The 30-year-old hockey player was traded to the Arizona Coyotes, but his time in Chicago was “#best20sever,” as posted in his farewell message to Chicago.

Posted to his Instagram this week is a photo and message about his time in Chicago. Marrying his wife, Elina, having two sons, and winning three championship rings with the Blackhawks “sums up” his 10 years in Chicago.





“Playing in front of a sold out United Center every game in front of the most passionate fans in the league. It’s been a privilege playing with amazing group of guys on the team and the organization that have treated us like family,” Niklas says in the Instagram post.

And while he is “sad to leave Chicago,” Niklas is “excited for a new adventure in Arizona.”

Chicago is sad to see you go, Niklas! But we wish you all of the luck in Arizona!