Menu
steak Read this Next

There's a $1M renovation coming to a classic Chicago establishment
Advertisement

Chicago police arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Omari Wilson is the man in question. He is a former security guard at Betty Shabazz International Charter School at 7822 S Dobson Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.


RELATED: Court records reveal the disgusting lengths a teacher went to in order to satisfy her sordid urges

The assault took place at a residence in the 8000 block of S Ellis in the Chatham neighborhood. No indication was given as to who lives in the apartment building where the assault took place.

Wilson was arrested Dec. 10 after being identified in the crime. The victim was taken to Comer Children’s hospital and listed in stable condition.

In addition to being charged with a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim less than 13 years old, Wilson is also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

Wilson was fired from his security position from an incident unrelated to the assault.

RELATED: Shirtless student breaks his silence after appearing in an X-rated video with his teacher

As an “African centered school,” Betty Shabazz’s stated mission is to “provide an academic and culturally relevant program that integrates and balances cultural knowledge.”

A documentary was filmed about the school’s efforts to keep their Englewood campus open. Earlier in November, neo-soul artist Goapele sung at the third annual benefit concert to provide resources for students at Betty Shabazz.

Former charter school security guard arrested for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl Photo from Pexels.com
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

There’s a $1M renovation coming to a classic Chicago establishment
Rare Chicago

There’s a $1M renovation coming to a classic Chicago establishment

,
Map of every state’s biggest employer and there’s a shocking theme…
Rare Chicago

Map of every state’s biggest employer and there’s a shocking theme…

,
Couple dies within minutes of each other after celebrating anniversary
Rare Chicago

Couple dies within minutes of each other after celebrating anniversary

Logan Square Bar has booze, bowling and shakes for all your post-holiday needs
Rare Chicago

Logan Square Bar has booze, bowling and shakes for all your post-holiday needs

,
Advertisement