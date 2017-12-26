Chicago police arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Omari Wilson is the man in question. He is a former security guard at Betty Shabazz International Charter School at 7822 S Dobson Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.





The assault took place at a residence in the 8000 block of S Ellis in the Chatham neighborhood. No indication was given as to who lives in the apartment building where the assault took place.

Wilson was arrested Dec. 10 after being identified in the crime. The victim was taken to Comer Children’s hospital and listed in stable condition.

In addition to being charged with a felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim less than 13 years old, Wilson is also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

Wilson was fired from his security position from an incident unrelated to the assault.

As an “African centered school,” Betty Shabazz’s stated mission is to “provide an academic and culturally relevant program that integrates and balances cultural knowledge.”

A documentary was filmed about the school’s efforts to keep their Englewood campus open. Earlier in November, neo-soul artist Goapele sung at the third annual benefit concert to provide resources for students at Betty Shabazz.