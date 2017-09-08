Former Chicago cop dies 29 years after a freak accidental injury was sustained

Responding to an eviction call in 1988, Chicago Police Officer Bernard “Bernie” Domagala received a gun shot wound to the head and on Thursday, 29 years after sustaining the injury, Domagala was pronounced dead as a result of the incident.

Domagala’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office and he is survived by his wife and three sons, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

RELATED: Chicago police reform activist Pat Hill has died

Domagala’s injuries were acquired while responding to the home of Tommie Lee Hudson, a former Chicago police officer himself who had barricaded himself inside of his home at 7237 S. Stony Island, according to the Sun Times. Officers arrived on the scene to evict Hudson for failing to pay his mortgages, but were unaware he was armed with a shotgun and five handguns.





Following the arrival of the Cook County Sheriff’s office, the Chicago Police Department’s Hostage, Barricade and Terrorist unit, the team Domagala was a part of, was called out to aid in the eviction which had evolved to a stand-off at that point. When Domagala, 37 at the time, peeked his head around the corner of the garage, Hudson fired, shooting him in the forehead from 100 feet away, according to the Sun Times.



RELATED: Found unresponsive his car, a Chicago police officer died early Sunday morning

The injury left Domagala with lasting brain injuries that would require him to be under medical care for the rest of his life which was lived to the age of 66.

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, we extend our deepest condolences to [Domagala’s] loved ones for the loss of a true hero,” First Dept. Police Supt. Kevin Navarro said Thursday. “He will never be forgotten.”