Former Cubs outfielder Chris Coghlan surprises fans with remarkable maneuver to get to home plate

Former Cubs outfielder Chris Coghlan has been known to have unconventional means of scoring runs, but Tuesday night Coghlan surprised fans with an unexpected maneuver.

Coghlan, who now plays for the Toronto Blue Jays, performed what is being called the play of the year, according to WGN.

RELATED: You only need 90 seconds to experience the glory of Chicago from a bird’s eye view

In an impressive and seemingly effortless move, Coghlan jumped clean over Yadier Molina, catcher for the St.Louis Cardinals. Many are comparing the incredible jump to a scene from the 1994 film, “Major League II” where Willie Mays Hayes, played by Omar Epps, performs a similar feat.





"I told you I wasn't gonna slide." – Chris Coghlan. pic.twitter.com/DQIG1qAYm2 — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017

“I told you I wasn’t going to slide,” Coghlan joked in an MLB tweet after the game.

He told reporters he was simply trying to score a run and was surprised by his own actions as well, according to NBC.

The play was ruled safe after determining that neither the ball nor glove touched Coghlan during his short flight to home. The former Cubs player helped the Blue Jays take the win with this incredible move.

“Even though it’s happening really fast, the last three steps are really slow in your mind,” Coghlan told ESPN. “It’s like, ‘OK, run him over. Oh wait, I don’t know, he’s in front of the plate. He’s down, maybe I can jump, so let’s jump.’ Kind of like that.”

Regardless of what was going on in his mind, Coghlan is sure to remember this stunt for a long time with fans already putting the play on their highlight reels.