Former Governor jumps back into politics after two years

Setting out to be “the lawyer for the people,” former Gov. Patrick Quinn announced his intention to run for Illinois attorney general this election season.

Quinn, who was governor for six years between 2009 and 2015, will present his campaign as a Democratic nominee next week to the party’s Cook County organization, according to ABC7.

So far, Quinn believes the odds are in his favor as he claims the statewide phone poll of likely Democratic voters shows him leading six candidates fighting for the spot, according to the Chicago Sun Times. This grants Quinn a lead with 28 percent of the vote backing him in the election.





“We need a strong ticket to beat the policies of Trump and Rauner, and I’m hoping for the party’s support, which they have given to me in the past,” Quinn told the Sun Times. “I have been a zealous advocate for everyday people who live from paycheck to paycheck and in this age of Trump and his hateful policies, we need someone from Illinois strong enough to take him on and make sure he not only obeys the law but doesn’t break the law.”

The poll Quinn plans to use in his presentation to the Democratic organization of Cook County included several announced and potential candidates for Illinois attorney general. The election presented itself as a new opportunity last month when Lisa Madigan, current attorney general, announced she would not seek re-election.

“Attorney General Lisa Madigan was a great leader,” Quinn told the Sun Times. “But I’ve heard from many people since she announced she would not seek re-election encouraging me to run. I believe voters are looking for candidates with plenty of ideas and heart and [who are] not afraid to battle big banks and big corporations.”