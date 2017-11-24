Earlier this month administrators at a southwest side school discovered that one of their teachers had acted sexually inappropriate with one of their students over the summer





Now that teacher has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Megan Kotarski was a teacher at Horizon Science Academy Southwest since 2014 when the school opened. She allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student between the ages of 13 and 18 over the period of June 16-18 this year.

After the school found out about the allegations, Kotarski was placed on unpaid administrative leave. She resigned from her position on November 10th.

The school contacted the Chicago Police Department as well as the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services to investigate the allegations.

Horizon Science Academy is a charter school located in the Gage Park neighborhood at 5401 S Western Ave. It is part of an organization called Concept which has operated schools across the Midwest since 1999. According to the school’s website, Kotarski was a coach for the boy’s basketball team, girl’s volleyball team, and sixth through eighth grade spelling bee team.

Kotarski, who lives in Oak Lawn, was scheduled for court today. There has been no update to the story as of yet.