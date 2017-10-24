Former White House adviser makes very inflammatory comment about crime in Chicago

In a recent round-table discussion, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka made some outrageous statements regarding gun violence.

RELATED: The real source of Chicago’s gun violence can’t be stopped by police

The panel was specifically discussing bump stocks, an attachment to a rifle that can make it fire like an automatic weapon. But Gorka quickly derailed the topic.

“The biggest problem we have is not mass shootings, they are the anomaly,” he began. “You do not make legislation out of outliers.”

And that’s when conservative’s favorite punching bag found itself in the mix. Gorka continued:





“Our big issue is Black African gun crime against Black Africans. It is a tragedy. Go to Chicago. Go to — the city’s run by Democrats for 40 years. Black young men are murdering each other by the bushel. This is a social issue. Allow the police to do their jobs and re-build those societies. Legislation will not save lives.”

On a Sinclair station, Gorka refers to "black African crime on black African crime" & says black men are killing each other "by the bushel" pic.twitter.com/Cbtqm39tTd — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 24, 2017

Details surrounding Gorka’s exit from the White House are murky. He says he resigned but White House officials say he had been asked to leave by the administration.

Before his position in Trump’s Administration, Gorka had been at editor at Breitbart News.

RELATED: Chicago activist walks from Chicago to D.C. to help end gun violence

Chicago Tribune crime reporter Peter Nickeas tweeted yesterday that homicides and shootings in Chicago are down this year, although noted that short-term statistics don’t necessarily have long-term implications.

3000+ people shot this year, down from 3,500 last year. Homicides (566) down from 624 last year #chicago pic.twitter.com/wRjJ4cHEZK — Peter Nickeas (@PeterNickeas) October 23, 2017