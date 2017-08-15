Found unresponsive his car, a Chicago police officer died early Sunday morning

A Chicago police officer has died.

RELATED: Three Chicago cops are facing serious charges after they allegedly covered up the murder of a young black teen

After he was found unresponsive in his car early Sunday morning without injuries, police said it is suspected he passed of natural causes.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the officer as James Lavoy, whom Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke about at a news conference Sunday afternoon:

“From his days as a police officer to now, second-in-command in the 5th District, he worked many ranks, working in every possible way to better himself as a police officer and to improve the service we provide to the city,” Johnson said.





Mayor Rahmn Emanuel released a statement Sunday, expressing grief and gratitude for Lavoy’s career of service:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of Chicago Police Department Captain James Lavoy,” the statement read. “….The true testament of Captain Lavoy’s duty and dedication is the countless number of colleagues and Chicagoans he impacted and inspired.”

RELATED: Police in Chicago are now required to undergo some unique extra training before they can join the force