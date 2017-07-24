Free CTA rides this week for the Crosstown Classic games

We don’t have to tell you that there is major baseball happening this week in Chicago.

North side. South side. #CrosstownCup time! A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Starting today, and going until Thursday, is the Crosstown Classic. The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs are playing on another, making Chicagoans even more proud of whichever team they support.

To support the two hometown teams, the CTA is offering free rides to Crosstown Classic fans.

We spot a very familiar face. Hello, @jose_quintana24! A post shared by Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

With the first two games happening at Wrigley Field, there will be free rides from the Addision stop for 3 hours after the game.





Wednesday and Thursday’s games go to Guaranteed Rate Field, so the free rides will shift to Sox-35th Red Line station, and will be free for 2 hours after the games.

For additional information on the free rides, click HERE.