Garrett Popcorn is offerring a special surprise in September

Chicagoans may trash talk tourists for their obsessive purchases of Garrett Popcorn, but in all honesty, they love it to and Garrett is offering a deal no one living in the Windy City will want to miss out on.

In celebration of their 68 birthday, Garrett Popcorn is sharing their celebration with the city by offering 68-cent treat size bags of the Garrett Mix at certain locations each Wednesday in September, according to the Chicago Tribune.

With only two Wednesdays left, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, Chicagoans had better jump on this offer and head over to a participating Garrett’s for the signature blend of CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn. In addition to this sweet treat, patrons will also receive a scratch-off card and could potentially win prizes or upgrades to future visits.





The following locations are participating in the Garrett Popcorn birthday celebration:

625 N. Michigan Ave.

151 N. Michigan Ave.

26 W. Randolph St.

4 E. Madison St.

27 W. Jackson Blvd.

737 E. 87 St.

O’Hare International Airport, Terminals 1 and 3

Citigroup Center, 500 W. Madison St., second floor

Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., level seven