Get in line now: NYC burrito joint Dos Toros opens in the Loop on Monday

Here’s one reason to look forward to Monday: Dos Toros will open their first location outside of New York in downtown Chicago.

Dos Toros is known for Mission-style burritos named for the neighborhood in San Francisco. The owners (who are two brothers) originally grew up in the Bay Area and when they moved to New York, they recognized the lack of their hometown flavors.

They started eight years ago and have grown to thirteen locations across New York City. The Chicago location will be right in the smack of the Loop at 1 N. Dearborn.





What sets the restaurant apart from other burrito joints is the addition of melted Monterey Jack cheese which isn’t completely groundbreaking, but is certainly rare with most burritos in Chicago.

The two-story restaurant will have two lines to offer faster service, especially handy during a busy workday.

Dos Toros already has a Chicago connection. Their tortillas are custom-ordered 13 inch flour wraps and come from El Milagro in Pilsen.

Of course Chicago isn’t lacking in great Mexican restaurants and naturally we hate to think we can learn anything from the Big Apple.

But considering the success of other NYC exports like the Halal Guys and Shake Shack, it’s safe to say Dos Toros will be welcome with open arms and empty stomachs waiting to be filled.