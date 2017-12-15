With Christmas next weekend and all the responsibilities and pressures of the week sandwiched in between — the last thing you want to worry about are your gifts arriving on time.





But thankfully, Christmas came a little early to us planners, as Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) released their holiday schedules ahead of time according to a WGN9 report.

It should be noted that every provider listed below will be able to give you more details but below are guidelines plus dates to keep on your calendar if you are sending presents in the continental U.S. and want them to arrive by Dec. 24th. Happy shipping!

DECEMBER 14th [THURSDAY]

USPS

Last day for USPS Retail Ground delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 15 [FRIDAY]

Amazon

This is the LAST day for FREE Shipping by Amazon (for non-Prime users: there is a minimum order of $25)

FedEx

Possible last day for ground delivery to some areas (taking 1-5 business days – and there is no Saturday delivery available

UPS

Possible last day for standard delivery to some areas (taking 1-5 business days), but Saturday delivery IS available in some spots

DECEMBER 18th [MONDAY]

Amazon

Last day for Standard Shipping

FedEx

Possible last day for Home Delivery service to some spots, with Saturday delivery possible

UPS

Last day to send 3 Day Select packages [note: WILL take an extra day in transit] for delivery on

Friday, December 22

DECEMBER 19th [TUESDAY]

USPS

Last day for First Class Mail delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 20th [WEDNESDAY]

UPS

Last day to ship 2nd Day Air packages for standard delivery on Friday, December 22

USPS

Last day for Priority Mail delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 21st [THURSDAY]

FedEx

Last day for 2 Day delivery on December 23

UPS

Last day for 2nd Day Air service marked for Saturday delivery arrives on December 23rd in only some areas

DECEMBER 22 [FRIDAY]

Amazon

Last day for Two-Day Shipping

FedEx

Last day for Overnight delivery on December 23

UPS

Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages marked for Saturday delivery, arrives on December 23

USPS

Last day for Priority Mail Express delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 23 [SATURDAY]

Amazon

Last day for One-Day Shipping in only some areas

DECEMBER 24th – CHRISTMAS EVE [SUNDAY]

Amazon

Last day for Same-Day Delivery and delivery with Prime Now in only some areas

FedEx

FedEx SameDay service available

UPS

UPS Express Critical service available