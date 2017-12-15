With Christmas next weekend and all the responsibilities and pressures of the week sandwiched in between — the last thing you want to worry about are your gifts arriving on time.
But thankfully, Christmas came a little early to us planners, as Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) released their holiday schedules ahead of time according to a WGN9 report.
It should be noted that every provider listed below will be able to give you more details but below are guidelines plus dates to keep on your calendar if you are sending presents in the continental U.S. and want them to arrive by Dec. 24th. Happy shipping!
DECEMBER 14th [THURSDAY]
USPS
Last day for USPS Retail Ground delivery by December 24
DECEMBER 15 [FRIDAY]
Amazon
This is the LAST day for FREE Shipping by Amazon (for non-Prime users: there is a minimum order of $25)
FedEx
Possible last day for ground delivery to some areas (taking 1-5 business days – and there is no Saturday delivery available
UPS
Possible last day for standard delivery to some areas (taking 1-5 business days), but Saturday delivery IS available in some spots
DECEMBER 18th [MONDAY]
Amazon
Last day for Standard Shipping
FedEx
Possible last day for Home Delivery service to some spots, with Saturday delivery possible
UPS
Last day to send 3 Day Select packages [note: WILL take an extra day in transit] for delivery on
Friday, December 22
DECEMBER 19th [TUESDAY]
USPS
Last day for First Class Mail delivery by December 24
DECEMBER 20th [WEDNESDAY]
UPS
Last day to ship 2nd Day Air packages for standard delivery on Friday, December 22
USPS
Last day for Priority Mail delivery by December 24
DECEMBER 21st [THURSDAY]
FedEx
Last day for 2 Day delivery on December 23
UPS
Last day for 2nd Day Air service marked for Saturday delivery arrives on December 23rd in only some areas
DECEMBER 22 [FRIDAY]
Amazon
Last day for Two-Day Shipping
FedEx
Last day for Overnight delivery on December 23
UPS
Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages marked for Saturday delivery, arrives on December 23
USPS
Last day for Priority Mail Express delivery by December 24
DECEMBER 23 [SATURDAY]
Amazon
Last day for One-Day Shipping in only some areas
DECEMBER 24th – CHRISTMAS EVE [SUNDAY]
Amazon
Last day for Same-Day Delivery and delivery with Prime Now in only some areas
FedEx
FedEx SameDay service available
UPS
UPS Express Critical service available