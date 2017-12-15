Menu
CANCER Read this Next

Cookie sales for a charity sending terminally ill children of Chicago to Disneyworld!
Advertisement

With Christmas next weekend and all the responsibilities and pressures of the week sandwiched in between — the last thing you want to worry about are your gifts arriving on time.


But thankfully, Christmas came a little early to us planners, as Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) released their holiday schedules ahead of time according to a WGN9 report.

RELATED: Patton Oswalt’s new wife Meredith Salenger celebrates Christmas for the first time ever

It should be noted that every provider listed below will be able to give you more details but below are guidelines plus dates to keep on your calendar if you are sending presents in the continental U.S. and want them to arrive by Dec. 24th. Happy shipping!

DECEMBER 14th [THURSDAY]

USPS
Last day for USPS Retail Ground delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 15 [FRIDAY]

Amazon
This is the LAST day for FREE Shipping by Amazon (for non-Prime users: there is a minimum order of $25)

FedEx
Possible last day for ground delivery to some areas (taking 1-5 business days – and there is no Saturday delivery available

UPS
Possible last day for standard delivery to some areas (taking 1-5 business days), but Saturday delivery IS available in some spots

DECEMBER 18th [MONDAY]

Amazon
Last day for Standard Shipping

FedEx
Possible last day for Home Delivery service to some spots, with Saturday delivery possible

UPS
Last day to send 3 Day Select packages [note: WILL take an extra day in transit] for delivery on
Friday, December 22

DECEMBER 19th [TUESDAY]

USPS
Last day for First Class Mail delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 20th [WEDNESDAY]

UPS
Last day to ship 2nd Day Air packages for standard delivery on Friday, December 22

USPS
Last day for Priority Mail delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 21st [THURSDAY]

FedEx
Last day for 2 Day delivery on December 23

UPS
Last day for 2nd Day Air service marked for Saturday delivery arrives on December 23rd in only some areas

RELATED: This cockatoo is really getting into the Christmas spirit by jamming to this Christmas classic

DECEMBER 22 [FRIDAY]

Amazon
Last day for Two-Day Shipping

FedEx
Last day for Overnight delivery on December 23

UPS
Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages marked for Saturday delivery, arrives on December 23

USPS
Last day for Priority Mail Express delivery by December 24

DECEMBER 23 [SATURDAY]

Amazon
Last day for One-Day Shipping in only some areas

DECEMBER 24th – CHRISTMAS EVE [SUNDAY]

Amazon
Last day for Same-Day Delivery and delivery with Prime Now in only some areas

FedEx
FedEx SameDay service available

UPS
UPS Express Critical service available

ATTN: Want your gifts in time for Christmas? You’ll need to read this USPS AP
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

In March, Chicago is rolling out municipal IDs to become available
Rare Chicago

In March, Chicago is rolling out municipal IDs to become available

,
Rock n Roll McDonald’s to lose music theme, remodeled to regular look
Rare Chicago

Rock n Roll McDonald’s to lose music theme, remodeled to regular look

,
Chicago-area cheer coach sends student inappropriate text, fired
Rare Chicago

Chicago-area cheer coach sends student inappropriate text, fired

,
Humboldt Park Grinch caught on video stealing Christmas decorations from multiple homes
Rare Chicago

Humboldt Park Grinch caught on video stealing Christmas decorations from multiple homes

,
Tickets for Donut Fest go on sale at today and people are freaking out over it!
Rare Chicago

Tickets for Donut Fest go on sale at today and people are freaking out over it!

,
Advertisement